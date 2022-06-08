Radiflow Awarded Two Global InfoSec Awards at RSA 2022

Global InfoSec awarded Radiflow with the Editor’s Choice Breach & Attack Simulation and Editor’s Choice ICS/SCADA Security awards. “We are honored by Cyber Defense Magazine’s recognition as we strive to make these technologies the industry standard,” said Ilan Barda, Founder & CEO of Radiflow.

Radiflow, a leading Operational Technology (OT) cybersecurity provider operating throughout North America and EMEA, was awarded two prestigious InfoSec awards by Cyber Defense Magazine. Reflecting their specialized OT-focused cybersecurity capabilities, the first award is the Editor’s Choice Breach & Attack Simulation, with the second being Editor’s Choice ICS/SCADA Security awards.

Over the last decade, Radiflow has worked closely with OT facility managers, supply chain managers, and at critical infrastructure sites to protect their assets as they are brought online. As technologies developed, they were faced with increased complexity due to a patchwork of both legacy and state-of-the-art machinery needing to be secured on the same network within a fully operational facility. Operating obsolete technology that no longer receives critical bug patches or cybersecurity updates demanded that Ilan Barda, CEO of Radiflow, and his team develop IT-proven techniques, such as the ability for CISOs and cybersecurity teams to conduct virtual breach attack simulations to be ready for potential attacks without impeding facility operations.

Beyond the new technologies that are being implemented by Radiflow, their approach in drilling down into the potential financial impact of an attack is empowering CISOs to work ever-closer with the executive board. “We are honored by Cyber Defense Magazine’s recognition as we strive to make these technologies the industry standard,” said Barda. “We have seen firsthand that CISOs need more tools to protect their facilities as new attacks seem to bombard them and their industry daily.

Their decade-long focus on managing control systems (ICS) and supervisory control data acquisition (SCADA) has placed them in an ideal position to meet the new cybersecurity demands of the Biden Administration in the US regarding critical infrastructure. “Radiflow embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow’s threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution, and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

As Radiflow continues its global expansion, it has also caught the attention of the Sabanci Group, who recently acquired a 51% stake in Radiflow with a planned full 100% acquisition by 2025. This acquisition provides Radiflow with a unique position in the OT security market. By leveraging the extensive industrial footprint of the Sabanci Group, Radiflow plans to optimize further its OT security offering to continue securing facilities and infrastructure around the globe.