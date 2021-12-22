Radio City becomes first radio station to celebrate Rajasthani music through new regional show ‘Aapni Bhasha Aapno Swag’

The new property features the biggest singing sensations of Rajasthan and promotes regional pride

Rajasthan, December 22nd, 2021: Radio City, India’s favourite music destination, has become the first radio station to promote Rajasthani music and celebrate regional pride, with its new property ‘Aapni Bhasha Aapno Swag’. Introducing contemporary Rajasthani Music in playlists across the state, the show aims to popularize regional content on Radio, across its five stations in Rajasthan. A one-of-a-kind concept, the property features the playlist’s of Top 16 artists/influencers/singers every day during the drive time show. All the artists are top singers and YouTube stars of Rajasthan.

The show is a big hit across all five Radio City stations in the region. Some of the biggest artists in Rajasthan are associated with the campaign, including Akanksha Sharma, Rajnigandha Shekhawat, Rapperiya Baalam, Mame Khan and it also featured social media influencer Lakshay Raj Singh Mewar who is Crowned Prince of Udaipur. The launch of the property garnered a whopping reach of 1.9 million & total views of 2.65 lakhs digitally, through various social media activities across Radio City platforms. All the videos/reels uploaded on Radio City’s digital platforms were also extensively shared by all the RJ’s and cross-promoted by the celebrities involved in the campaign. The channel additionally organized an on-ground event in Udaipur, with participation from the city’s most popular local artists. Radio City has celebrated the show’s popularity by initiating a social media contest, that reached thousands of listeners across all platforms. The winner of the contest bagged two nights & three days stay at Udaipur.

Mr. Kartik Kalla, Chief Creative Officer, Radio City said, “Rajasthan has a grand and glorious culture, and even more glorious music traditions. Our latest show is yet another effort to bring our listeners together to celebrate local talent and music in a brand new way. We have today become the most preferred music destination in the country owing to our thoughtful offerings and local appeal, and ‘Aapni Bhasha Aapno Swag’ is an extension of the same. We are positive that the new property will help listeners all across Rajasthan connect more than ever to their roots and popularize the soulful and talented contemporary artists in the region.”

The campaign is now the talk of the town for its great caller interaction on-air, apart from the quality music it is helping to promote. Radio City continues to bring unique regional offerings to the forefront across the length and breadth of India, through its one-of-a-kind initatives. Radio City has been noted for its exceptional connect with the masses with wholesome local shows such as Velaikaran in Tamil Nadu, which celebrates extraordinary people with the most unusual jobs.

