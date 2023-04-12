Radio City Freedom Awards Season 7 celebrated the best of Independent Music through a virtual award ceremony!

India, 12 April 2023: Radio City, India’s leading FM radio network, celebrated the accomplishments of India’s most sought-after indie music and artists through a virtual award ceremony of Season 7 of ‘Radio City Freedom Awards’ on 31st March 2023. The highlight of the awards evening was to bridge the boundaries of music and felicitate the deserving winners by giving recognition to their independent music.

The virtual event, held with the support of public and jury voting, brought together some of the finest indie artists from around the country and recognized their exceptional contributions to the world of independent music. The jury, consisting of some of the most renowned names in the music industry, reviewed the entries to vote for the best in each category. The public voting commenced on 12th March 2023.

Mr. Ashit Kukian, CEO of Radio City said, “Radio City Freedom Awards is the only audited & indigenous award for Indie Artists in India, and Season 7 of Freedom Awards marked a significant milestone for the independent music industry in India. Radio City celebrated the triumph of the industry’s talented indie musicians and artists by recognizing authentic compositions and diverse cultural nuances. We are living in an era where independent music continues to bridge boundaries and the future of independent music will continue to thrive and bring us exceptional music across genres and languages.”

The event was hosted by the ever-charming RJ Salil from Radio City who also hosts a show dedicated to Indie Music called Freedom Garage.

Speaking on the successful culmination of Season 7 of Radio City Freedom Awards, Ms. Rachna Kanwar, COO of Digital Media, Radio City & Mid-day said, “The seventh season of Radio City Freedom Awards was a grand celebration of independent music, and we are stoked with the incredible response we received from audiences across the country. We believe that the power of music knows no boundaries, and this event was a testament to that. We are proud to have recognized and celebrated some of the most talented and innovative musicians in India. Congratulations to all the winners, and we hope to see them continue to create exceptional music and take the independent music scene to new heights.”

Supported by brands such as Nissan, HDFC Ergo, Mumbai District AIDS Control Society, and AIDS Helpline 1097 as Associate Sponsors, the seventh season of Radio City Freedom Awards was magnificent. This season, Radio City Freedom Awards received an overwhelming response with 800+ entries from a large number of independent artists and 62K+ votes from the audience who elected their favorite artist from a diverse range of categories.

Sharing excitement on winning the award for Best Indie Collaboration, Popular Indie artist Brodha V said “Radio City has been my lucky charm since the first edition, and thank you for always supporting the indie music scene in India. I’d also like to thank the fans and the jury of RCFA, who have supported my music and spurred me to be the best I can be.”

Here’s a glimpse of the winners who took home the coveted Radio City Freedom Awards trophy: