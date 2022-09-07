Radio City gears up to provide a daily dose of entertainment to the Noida Metro Station commuters

India, 6th September 2022: Radio City, India’s leading radio network, has associated with Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) to deliver a daily dose of entertainment to the in-transit listeners. This partnership is set to enhance and deepen Radio City’s brand recognition as most patrons commute via metro train since it is one of the most convenient and affordable transport modes. Radio City records a hat-trick through its association with Noida metro station as the company is running successful collaborations with Kanpur and Lucknow metro stations.

Considered the forerunner of creating innovative entertainment content across different genres, Radio City is geared to make commuters’ wait for the metro train more exciting by delivering incessant infotainment. According to the terms of the agreement, Radio City will provide customized music and content with a high dose of entertainment. The filtered stream will be broadcast on a total of 21 stations. The co-branded feed will play curated content and rhythmic music at NMRC Aqua Line Stations and Depot, on Noida-Greater Noida Corridor.

Commenting on the partnership with NMRC, Mr. Kartik Kalla, Chief Creative Officer, Radio City said, “It is an honour to associate with Noida Metro Rail Corporation and become a brand-new entertainment venue for the in-transit listeners. Radio City has always focused on delivering reliable and relevant content that resonates with the listeners and through this collaboration, we are confident of enhancing commuter’s travel experience. Established as a pioneer in crafting innovative ways to propagate our content, this synergy will demonstrate Radio City’s ability in exploring new hours of fun with hyperlocal experiences and also aid in augmenting our brand recognition”.

Radio City has been on top of the airwaves for over two decades and has established itself as a leader in one of the most important and competitive markets, the capital city of India. According to NMRC’s official figures, the estimated average ridership in the region’s metros is 55,000. As an outcome, Noida residents can look forward to a more enjoyable commute owing to the upbeat and foot-tapping music by Radio City. The playlist will be pertinent and in sync with the city’s listener preferences, in unison with Radio City’s enticing content. And why not; it is, ultimately, the finest radio network in terms of knowing the city’s core and what resonates most strongly with its population.