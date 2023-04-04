Radio City will be amplifying Mumbai Indians’ campaign theme ‘Mumbai Meri Jaan’ through extensive promotions

Mumbai, 4th April, 2023: India’s leading radio network, Radio City takes pride in being the official Radio partner of Mumbai Indians for 13th consecutive year. The ‘Mumbai’ heartbeat echoes at the core of the city’s cricket fans and Radio City listeners. As a part of the long-standing alliance, the radio network will provide listeners with unparalleled access and experiences during the season. Radio City is popularly known for capturing the city’s emotions and delivering creative campaigns.

Attracting the city’s attention, Radio City keeps its loyal fans updated on events in and around the game. From celebrating triumphs together to cheering for their favorite cricketer, every cricket enthusiast is tuned to the radio network to live the game. Through this partnership, Radio City is extensively popularizing this year’s campaign theme ‘Mumbai Meri Jaan’ through on-air as well as digital promotions, contests, RJ influencer engagement, and much more. Radio City aims to leverage its reach and expertise to enhance the experience for cricket fans across the country.

Commenting on the successive collaboration with Mumbai Indians, Mr Ashit Kukian, CEO of Radio City said, “It is a feeling of pride and honour for Radio City to associate with Mumbai Indians for 13th consecutive year. This continuous partnership is a testament to the value we add and the innovative strategy we bring to the table for Mumbai Indians. Radio City has been driving engaging campaigns for Mumbai Indians since the first year of association and will continue to entice the audiences throughout this season.”

Radio City has always been at the forefront of promoting and celebrating love for sports especially cricket and this year too, the radio channel is geared up to build innate excitement and enthusiasm among cricket fanatics through incessant entertainment.