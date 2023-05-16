Radisson Blu Hotel & Spa Nashik, elevates Biswa Ranjan Mohapatra as Director of Operations

Nashik, 16th May 2023: Radisson Blu Hotel & Spa, Nashik announced the elevation of Biswa Ranjan Mohapatra to Director of Operations.

Mohapatra has already made numerous contributions to Radisson Blu Hotel & Spa, Nashik’s success, with his last role as Director of Rooms seeing him implement plans to raise room revenue and refine guest service and operational efficiency. His commitment to excellence, precision, and personalized guest experience led him to be the perfect choice.

Jatish Ghai, General Manager of Radisson Blu Hotel & Spa, Nashik, expressed, “Mohapatra has displayed constant extraordinary leadership and appreciation for the needs of our guests. His appointment to the role of Director of Operations underscores our confidence in his potential to foster operational brilliance and deliver a fantastic guest experience. This promotion serves as recognition of his excellent performance and allows him to make a greater influence in his new position. We are honored to have him on our managerial team.”

As Director of Operations, Mohapatra will lead a dedicated staff and collaborate closely with department heads to improve processes, streamline efficiency, and guarantee the highest standards of quality throughout the hotel. This promotion reinforces the Radisson Blu Hotel & Spa, Nashik’s commitment to empowering internal talent and continuing to provide exceptional service and incredible experiences to guests.