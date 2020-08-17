Rafale model at Pacific Mall on Independence Day

New Delhi, August 17, 2020: On the Occasion of 74th Independence Day Pacific Mall, Tagore Garden, is putting up a décor called Wings of Valor that features Rafale installation of a 16ft fighter aircraft suspended from the ceiling and at an elevation of 4.5 Ft. from the ground with a Runway base. The exhibit will give the feel of fighter aircraft taking off from a runway with tri-colour being the backdrop of the runway. Weighing 110 kgs, the aircraft installation is made up of recycled material, EPS foam, paper, and waste iron scraps.

The mall will also be running up to 60 per cent of the campaign at more than 300 brands with an exclusive Independence Day gratification wherein customers will get 50% cash back in the form of vouchers on dining for INR 2,000 and above, and 10% cashback in the form of vouchers on shopping for INR 10,000 and above.

Mr Abhishek Bansal, Executive Director, Pacific Group, said, “It is a matter of pride that we are celebrating this Independence Day with the news of Rafale coming to our country. Keeping the proud moment in mind, we decided to dedicate the day to celebrate the achievement and thus worked on this installation. We want to send out a message to the people that we are safer now and that people should feel proud of our Air Force.”

Pacific Mall, Tagore Garden, has in the past too contributed towards attracting youth to join forces. In February, Indian Air Force organized a two-day exclusive exhibition here which was aimed at making people understand the history of IAF and help them realize the hard work that goes in the making of a formidable force.