RAH Infotech Registers 55% YoY Growth for 2021-22

RAH Infotech, one of India’s leading value-added distributors (VAD), today announced that it has achieved 55% YoY growth in sales at the close of FY22. The VAD has significantly tapped emerging opportunities in market verticals such as SME, Telco and IT/ITeS with nurtured relationships of over 500+ partners PAN India. RAH Infotech has aligned its business with emerging technologies that reflects in their product portfolio and cybersecurity has remained its most popular area of expertise.

RAH Infotech has always prioritized the development of a strong channel partner ecosystem. It regularly conducts partner training programmes, offers promotional schemes, and provides additional support to help them increase their sales and business growth. Through various recognitions and rewards, the company also encourages its channel partners.

“We have been providing top-notch IT solutions to a large number of customers including Fortune 500 firms and Government agencies through the robust channel and distribution network, and go-to market strategy. Our products and services have been duly recognized by leading global analysts, associations and industry bodies, with 13 products that have been recognized as Leaders by Gartner. We have been growing more than 50% year-on-year, which is a testimony to the trust Indian IT reseller community has shown in RAH’s value added distribution capabilities,” said Ashok Kumar, Founder & Managing Director at RAH Infotech.

RAH Infotech’s business has been aligned with emerging technologies, which is reflected in their product portfolio. RAH Infotech provides best-in-class solutions to channel partners and enterprise customers in India and the SAARC region. The company has worked to introduce excellent technologies and unique solution offerings to the Indian market. It has built a strong technical team with extensive experience in technology design and implementation over the years. RAH Infotech has been the fastest growing VAD in India in the Information Management space and is well poised to continue this exponential growth by bringing latest technology vendors to India and providing the customers and resellers with cutting-edge technologies and services at the most compelling price points.

RAH Infotech has laid down ambitious plans to explore new opportunities in a variety of industries, including IT and telecommunications, government, finance and SMEs. The company intends to increase its investment in business development activities and will focus on establishing a strong B2B communication network. RAH Infotech is considering doubling the sales team by the end of the year emphasising on the growth measures its taking to scale the success chart. RAH Infotech is recognized amongst India’s leading IT distribution companies. The company works in association with leading technology brands such as Radware, Keysight, MicroFocus, Hitachi Vantara,Thales, Trend Micro, Skybox, Vehere, Infoblox, Lookout, BMC, ForeScout, FireEye and many more.