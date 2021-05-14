Raheja Developers launches MoveUpinLife campaign….

“Obstacles bring with themselves disguised opportunities, and the current times are, nonetheless, headed in a similar direction. Humankind is undergoing one of the most disastrous times of the century, and amid this, it is only our changed perspective that will help us scale up,” says Nayan Raheja of Raheja Developers, as he begins the second phase of Raheja ‘s webinar series for Channel Partners. This webinar succeeded last week’s commercial webinar and witnessed almost double the last week’s participation, with more than 900 channel partners attending. He also launched the campaign ‘MoveUpinLife’ with an underlining message of ‘Home is our vaccine’.

The highlight of this virtual session was the motivational speech by Ashish Vidyarthi, a National Award-winning actor who has been a part of more than 200 movies and is associated with more than 250 corporate and business houses as a motivational speaker. Ashish told the participants never to stop dreaming as it is the magnet to success and growth. He appreciated Raheja’s efforts to provide channel partners with futuristic growth opportunities; he motivated them to act upon it when they feel ready to adopt the leader’s role to drive nation’s overall growth.

‘MoveUpinLife’ campaign motivated the participants to be optimistic and move up to a bigger, better and safer home. The vision behind their upcoming residential projects promises an unadulterated, self-sufficient, opulent and safer lifestyle. With the help of these webinars, the company informed the channel partners about the lucrative offers and initiatives taken at Raheja’s that will be delivering sustainable growth to all the associated stakeholders.

Sales heads of Raheja Developers’ four major residential projects and townships- The Leela Sky Villas Navin Minar, Raheja Revanta, Riyasat Hills and Raheja Aranya City located in prime locations of Delhi NCR addressed crucial aspects of each of these residential projects; they highlighted the flexible payment plans, rental returns associated with each one of them.

Vidyarthi’s speech instilled a ray of hope for a better tomorrow. He said, “It is time we step out our safe zone and enter the ring of fire, and this can be a reality only when we continue to dream and remain hungry for growth and better opportunities.”