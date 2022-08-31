Rahul Dravid Signed as Brand Ambassador for LaunchMyCareer

New Delhi, 31st August 2022: The world’s first youth-focused, career-success platform – LaunchMyCareer (LMC) is delighted to announce Rahul Dravid, Former Captain, Indian Cricket Team, as its brand ambassador. Mr. Dravid will feature in LMC’s upcoming 360° campaigns, propelling LMC to expand its pan-India reach. Signing an iconic sports figure such as Rahul Dravid will enable the edutech start-up to swiftly reach its target audience, while also striking the right chord with parents, wider family members, schools and other parties interested in the future development of our young people.

LMC is the world’s first youth-centric, career-success platform, preparing students to succeed in the workforce of tomorrow. It immerses today’s youth within a dynamic landscape of careers through career discovery, career guidance, study abroad guidance, and career-linked learning.

As an upcoming edutech power brand, LMC aims to democratize “access to professional career guidance for holistic career success,” making this readily available to everyone. A prolific team of trained and seasoned career counsellors who provide value-driven guidance and support throughout the student lifecycle ensures that only the highest service and quality standards are maintained.

The platform has been officially launched and can be accessed at launchmycareer.com. The core offering can be enhanced through subscription to additional premium guidance and support packages that can be availed of at very reasonable prices.

Commenting on the launch, Ankur Aggarwal, MD, and Co-Founder of LaunchMyCareer said, “We are thrilled and honoured to collaborate with one of India’s most iconic sports persons and celebrities, Mr. Rahul Dravid. We are looking forward to achieving bigger and greater things this year, and no one could have been a better ambassador or growth partner for us.”

“Mr. Dravid is not just a fabulous cricketer, but also a great coach. He has always taken a special interest in mentoring and nurturing young cricketers from all walks of life. Having such a towering coaching personality on board is a matter of great pride for us. It will further motivate us in our mission to guide and mentor students in the right direction to help them realize their true potential.” added Mr. Aggarwal.

Rahul Dravid, ambassador of LaunchMyCareer on the release of the collaboration said, “I am glad to be a part of such an amazing venture. Kids these days are already looking to experiment with their choices while searching for what more they can accomplish. I wish LaunchMyCareer all the best and I am positive it will add value to India’s growing student fraternity.”