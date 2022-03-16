Rahul Mannan led the Firm Awarded as Punjab’s Leading Real Estate Developer for the year 2022

New Delhi March 16th, 2022: Rahul Mannan – A High Profile CEO having expertise of over 15 Years in Real Estate make their firm Mannan Real Estate was awarded as Punjab Leading Real Estate Developer for the year 2022 Under the Tittle of Global Leader Awards organized by Bizox Media Network.

Rahul Mannan already launched and delivered many lucrative projects in Punjab such as Temple City, Punjabi Bagh, Imperial City, Green City, Guru Amardass Avenue, and several other projects. Mannan Real Estate is ready to work on a Commercial Plaza by the name of Kaydee complex at International Airport Road, Amritsar. Their flagship High-End trade center by the name of the English Trade center in Amritsar which attracts thousands of Investors to invest in Punjab and the Holy City of Amritsar for Business was marked as an International Icon destination with millions of visitors every month across the Globe.