RAI Joins Federation of Asia Pacific Retailers Association to increase collaboration and cooperation

India, July 13, 2023: Retailers Association of India (RAI) was invited to attend the FAPRA Joined HOD & ED Meeting 2023 held in Ayutthaya, Thailand organised by Federation of Asia Pacific Retailers Associations (FAPRA), and hosted by the Thai Retailers Association (TRA). Eleven (11) countries who are members of FAPRA represented by their Heads attended the meeting.

Retailers Association of India (RAI), represented by Kumar Rajagopalan (CEO of RAI), was inducted as a full member by the Executive Council. The onboarding of RAI on FAPRA will provide RAI members an exposure to first-hand learnings and support in the APAC retail market.

Speaking about the development, Kumar Rajagopalan, CEO, Retailers Association of India (RAI), said, “We are thrilled to announce that the Retailers Association of India (RAI) is now a member of the esteemed Federation of Asia-Pacific Retailers Associations (FAPRA). We believe that this membership signifies a new chapter of increased collaboration, information sharing, and growth for Indian retail at large. We now aim to collaborate and cooperate to bring in the best practices across the region.”

Dr. Chatrchai Tuongratanaphan, Vice President, Thai Retailer Association, said, “We are pleased to welcome the Retailers Association of India to the Federation of Asia Pacific Retailers Associations (FAPRA) This is a significant development in the growth and evolution of the retail industry in the APAC region. India’s remarkable retail growth, characterized by the rapid proliferation of both online and offline platforms, along with a swelling consumer base, presents a unique opportunity for all of us to learn, adapt, and grow. Their experience in managing this growth, and harnessing it in innovative ways, is something we are keen to understand and learn from,” “Simultaneously, the inclusion of RAI into FAPRA provides a platform for us to share our insights and learnings, derived from our respective markets. It presents a two-way street for knowledge and idea exchange that could help shape the future of the retail industry in the Asia Pacific region.” “As we embrace the diversities in our retail landscapes, we also celebrate the common goal of providing the best for our consumers. We are confident that this collaboration will be mutually beneficial, stimulating progress, innovation, and sustainable growth across all our retail sectors.” Dr. Chatrchai Tuongratanaphan further added. Evelyn Salire, Secretary-General, Philippine Retailers Association, expressed, “We are happy to welcome the Retailers Association of India into the Federation of Asia Pacific Retailers Associations (FAPRA). This is a step forward in promoting collaboration and exchange of ideas within the retail industry in the APAC region. India, with its vast young population, holds enormous potential and new opportunities for the retail sector. This young demographic represents a dynamic, tech-savvy, and evolving consumer base that can be a catalyst for innovation and growth in the retail industry across Asia Pacific.” “Furthermore, the inclusion of RAI in the FAPRA strengthens our collective capacity to share best practices, learn from each other’s experiences, and foster an environment that encourages innovation. We believe that through open dialogues and consistent collaboration, we can navigate the challenges of the retail industry, foster sustainable growth, and contribute to the betterment of the retail landscape in our region. We look forward to the unique perspectives and fresh ideas that our colleagues from India can share. More power!” Evelyn Salire further added.

The Federation of Asia Pacific Retailers Associations (FAPRA) is the premier group of the national associations for retail in the Asia pacific having about 18 economies in APAC to date, including the Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, China, Hong Kong, Chinese Taipei, Japan, South Korea, New Zealand, India, Sri Lanka, Fiji, Mongolia and Kyrgyztan. The FAPRA welcomes retail associations and chambers of commerce representing the retail sector in APAC countries to join as members. FAPRA aims to promote information exchange and discuss issues for the development of commerce, retailers and improvement of citizens’ lives. For more info www.fapra.net

About Retailers Association of India:

Retailers Association of India (RAI) is the unified voice of Indian retailers. RAI works with all the stakeholders for creating the right environment for the growth of the modern retail industry in India. It is a strong advocate for retailing in India and works with all levels of government and stakeholders with the aim to support employment growth and career opportunities in retail, to promote and sustain retail investments in communities from coast-to-coast, and to enhance consumer choice and industry competitiveness.