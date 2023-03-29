Rain Shower Aqua Signature Collection: A Coffee Table Book by GROHE

GROHE, a leading global brand for complete bathroom solutions and kitchen fittings, is proud to announce the release of its latest coffee table book, “Rain Shower Aqua Signature Collection.” The book is a collaboration between GROHE and 15 of India’s most stellar architects, who have unleashed their creative drives with the GROHE SPA RAINSHOWER AQUA.

GROHE aims to give you a world-class experience at home by focusing on heightened personal well-being and empowering you to personalize each of your shower experiences. The purpose is to focus on relaxation, refreshment, and recharging.

GROHE SPA RAINSHOWER AQUA is the apex of what one can achieve with innovation. It helps curate a lavish space to embrace one’s unique self. The GROHE SPA RAINSHOWER AQUA is an exclusive creation where progressive designs are fused with finesse, creating a peaceful atmosphere for a sensorial awakening. It is a complete spa experience impeccably tailored to one’s individual preferences.

Being modular, GROHE SPA RAINSHOWER AQUA gives you the ultimate freedom to customize and innovate. It has multiple shower modes that you can choose from based on your mood and preferred experience with the light and sound of your choice. Moreover, you can combine your favorite spray patterns: GROHE PureRain, ActiveRain, XL Waterfall, Drizzle spray, and Pure XL spray. The modular GROHE Rainshower Aqua ceiling showers cover your entire body like a beautiful cascade. With GROHE Spa Rain Shower Aqua you can create your perfect shower moment.

The framework of GROHE SPA RAINSHOWER AQUA allows you to have endless permutations and combinations of shower types. You can tune into your very own blissful experience by mixing and matching spray patterns as per your liking.

The book “Rain Shower Aqua Signature Collection” describes how 15 architects and designers created 15 unique showering experiences, each of which reflects the essence of its creators and transports you to a different world, a different place, or a pleasant memory. It also describes the freedom to personalize and create endless possibilities that GROHE SPA RAINSHOWER AQUA provides.

The book launch was held at the LIXIL Experience Centre, which is a 4694 sq. ft. innovation and is located in the heart of Mumbai. It is a unique hub that showcases the best that GROHE and American Standard have to offer, featuring the most iconic, innovative, and ground-breaking products and solutions from the company.