Raipur welcomes you to its spectacular Kebab and Biryani food festival ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Raipur, March 23, 2022: This March get ready to feast on succulent and mouth-watering kebabs and lip-smacking biryanis as ‘Cravings’ at Hotel Sayaji Raipur opens its doors for their ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ food festival! When it comes to Indian cuisine, a spread that has an array of delicious kebabs and biryanis is simply irresistible. As ‘Cravings’ welcomes you to join them in this ultimate food affair, make sure you do not miss out on these deliciously prepared dishes by the chef.

The festival will dish out an array of succulent kebabs and aromatic biryanis for all the foodies out there! Whether you prefer vegetarian or non-vegetarian options, the options are endless here. A blend of heady aromas of exotic spices and flavours will come alive at this buffet restaurant as the chef has curated special delicacies. Right from Galauti Kebab, Makhmalai Kebab, Rajma ke Shami in the appetizers, to flavoursome biryanis like the Kolkata biryani, Hyderabadi Biryani, and much more in the mains. Guests can also relish toothsome desserts such as the Shahi tukda, Nawabi paan, etc.! The food festival will surely transport you to a land of aromatic flavours as you relish dishes carefully crafted of age old traditional recipes and satiate your tastebuds all along.

If the smell of succulent kebabs and rich aromatic biryanis sounds like a perfect treat to you then the ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ food festival at Hotel Sayaji Raipur is the perfect excuse for a royal indulgence this month!

DATE: 18th March – 27th March, 2022

TIME: 7:00 PM Onwards

VENUE: Cravings, Hotel Sayaji Raipur