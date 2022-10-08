Raj Diamonds Launches an Exquisite Collection ‘futuro’ With Ceramic and Diamonds in Futuristic Designs

Bangalore, October 08, 2022: In keeping with the festive spirit, Raj Diamonds, a renowned diamond jewellery brand has launched an exquisite collection – FUTURO, with ceramic and diamonds in futuristic designs. The new collection features rings, earrings, pendants and an array of several other handcrafted diamond-encrusted jewelry pieces to sparkle the prevailing festive and wedding season.

For the first time ever, blending luxurious diamonds with delicate enamel in soothing palette hues makes for the perfect statement piece. This stunning collection which offers must-have pieces for every occasion, is a seamless blend of traditional charm and contemporary appeal by giving new life to craftsmanship. These bold and stylish jewels are now one of the hottest jewellery trends especially with the ongoing festive season because they deliver the most coveted stone with a blast of lively and joyful color.

Commenting on the launch of new collection, Eshwar Surana, Managing Director, Raj Diamonds said “It’s always been our endeavour to bring beautifully designed products crafted to perfection. Our unique collections always have a high aesthetic appeal. Abiding by the same, we have launched our striking new collection – FUTURO with a new vibe. Diamonds have always known to be a woman’s best friend; but little did one think more could be added to the palette by offering diamond jewellery with colours to complement a whole festive wardrobe. We will also be launching an aggressive marketing campaign to promote the new collection.”

The unique usage and combination of these materials is ground-breaking in fine jewellery with one of the most ancient forms of gemstone decoration, enamel powered melted glass coupled with the signature Raj Diamonds. One has always believed diamonds to be a classic jewel; but only until they see these playful new designs featuring the sparkling stones in vibrant enamel and ceramic settings.

“Having been a forerunner in jewelry innovation, Raj Diamonds is known for offering “out of the box” designs. This has translated into the company venturing from the ‘traditional’ idea of diamonds to allowing people to wear diamonds in a more unique and personal way. We are extremely upbeat about the festive & wedding season and expect strong growth in line with the recent sales trend. We have also curated exceptional offers as part of the festive season. We thank our customers for their trust in the brand which made us achieve great milestones”, added Eshwar.

Since inception, Raj Diamonds has ushered in a whole new era of diamond artistry and has established a legacy of trust, quality and integrity. There’s a diamond for every occasion, perfect to celebrate your special moment. Crafted by skilled artisans, each piece is an enticing masterpiece. Every Raj Diamonds diamond is meticulously selected for its exceptional characteristics and promise above and beyond the 4Cs of Cut, Colour, Clarity and Carat. At Raj Diamonds, every jewellery is screened with the latest technology to make sure that all the diamonds are natural and authentic and not man-made lab grown diamonds. Furthermore, the brand’s adherence to stringent standards in terms of quality has helped in establishing themselves as one of the most trusted diamond jewellery brands in the country. Raj Diamonds has created a special place for itself in the minds of the customers due to diversity in its jewellery, unique artwork and purity.

As the festive season begins, FUTURO promises to bring a contemporary spirit to your jewellery wardrobe.