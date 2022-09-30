Raj Diamonds wishes Navratri to people in a unique way

Bangalore, September 30,2022: The festive season is here. It’s that time of year again when Indians enter the celebratory mode – from garba and dandiya to pandal hopping and celebrating Navratri with their loved ones. In keeping with the festive spirit of Navratri, Raj Diamonds, a renowned diamond jewellery brand wished people through an aircraft / airplane message hovering over the city. It was marvelous to see the message writ large across the sky.

Adding to the excitement of the festivity, Eshwar Surana, Managing Director, Raj Diamonds said “No matter what the occasion is, an airplane message is always special. Such a unique initiative could be used to communicate to people in targeted locations and is an extremely impactful medium to build brand visibility and also generate a high level of recall.”

“We have also launched an exquisite collection of diamond jewellery, Futuro with ceramic and diamonds in futuristic designs as part of the festive season celebration. The new collection features rings, earrings, pendants and other handcrafted jewellery pieces. It’s always been our endeavour to bring beautifully designed products crafted to perfection. We are extremely upbeat about the festive season and expect strong growth in line with the recent sales trend. We have also curated exceptional offers as part of the festive season. We thank our customers for their trust in the brand which made us achieve great milestones” added Eshwar.

Navratri, one of the most widely celebrated festivals in India has a deep spiritual significance symbolizing the victory of the good over evil. Each day of Navratri is dedicated to the nine different avatars of Maa Durga. Navratri brings about a sense of revival in people’s lives, filling them with new hopes and faith in divine protection. May these auspicious days bring hope, happy times, and light up our lives with dreams and prosperity. Happy festival to all.

Since inception, Raj Diamonds has ushered in a whole new era of diamond artistry and has established a legacy of trust, quality and integrity. Its exquisite range of jewellery strikes the perfect balance between traditional charm and contemporary appeal. There’s a diamond for every occasion, perfect to celebrate your special moment. Luxury and allure come together to create vast collections of designs such as Antique, Contemporary, Uncut, Gold, Platinum and the ever-celestial Hearts and Arrows collection. Crafted by skilled artisans, each piece is an enticing masterpiece. Every Raj Diamonds diamond is meticulously selected for its exceptional characteristics and promise above and beyond the 4Cs of Cut, Colour, Clarity and Carat. At Raj Diamonds, every jewellery is screened with latest technology machine to make sure that all the diamonds are natural and authentic and not man-made lab grown diamonds. Furthermore, the brand’s adherence to stringent standards in terms of quality has helped in establishing themselves as one of the most trusted diamond jewellery brands in the country.