Raj Gummadapu bags Best CEO of the Year award at CMO Asia Awards 2022

16th September ‘2022, Hyderabad: Techwave’s Chief Executive Officer, Raj Gummadapu, whose company is a leading global IT & engineering solutions provider, has been awarded with the ‘Best CEO of the Year’ for Excellence in Branding & Marketing at the CMO Asia Awards 2022 held at Pan Pacific, Marina Square, Singapore. This award recognizes Techwave’s transformation into a world-class IT firm through its digital expertise, thought leadership, client advocacy, and global presence. CMO Asia Awards 2022 recognize the best communication efforts throughout Asia Pacific in the highly competitive , dynamic digital and social media arenas.
“It is an honor and privilege for me to receive such a prestigious international award. It recognizes Techwave’s global leadership in branding and marketing innovation and is a huge source of encouragement for us to keep exploring new avenues of growth marketing. Having won the Best CEO Award at CMO Asia affirms our belief that a creative and engagement focused strategy towards branding and marketing initiatives has further solidified our industry leadership position.” said Mr. Raj Gummadapu, CEO, Techwave.