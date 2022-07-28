Rajasthan Industry and Commerce Department opens direct dialogue with Investors…

Jaipur, July 2022: Rajasthan Industry and Commerce Department has open doors for direct dialogue with trade and industry representatives of the state. The first such discussion was organized by Bureau of investment Promotion in Jaipur in association with PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry and more such interactions shall be held at divisional headquarters shortly.

BIP Commissioner Shri OM Kasera informed the investors on OSS and its impact in fast tracking the clearances for investment proposals. The OSS through its portal provides over 100 services from 14 different departments. Any investment proposal of Rs 10 crore or more can access it through portal and the required permissions and clearances shall be decided upon in a time bound format.

“Direct dialogue between industry and department help to provide a better understanding towards the various government schemes, while also helps to bring forth suggestions for further improvement in them. Today, we held the first discussion in the series and look forward to hold such interactions at Zonal level,” said ACS Industry and Commerce, Ms Veenu Gupta.

The dialogue aims to provide the investors a better understanding of state government industry friendly initiatives, such as the One Stop Shop (OSS). The industrialists and investors present during the discussion were also provided an insight on emerging investment avenues in the state. Addressing the gathering MD RIICO, Shri. Shiv Prasad Nakate informed on the new industrial townships and other industrial areas being developed by RIICO in the state.

Rajasthan Government is committed to facilitate investment interests being received. The State Nodal Agency for Investments – Bureau of Investment Promotion have organized the program on One Stop Shop and briefed the facilities under the One Stop Shop.

The Government has been focussed to ensure a transparent and hassle free ecosystem for investments coming to the state. Establishment of the OSS in 2020 is in sequence with the various pro industry measures taken by the government such as Rajasthan Industrial Development Policy (2019), Rajasthan Investment Promotion Scheme (2019) and MSME (Facilitation of Establishment and Operation) Act, 2019.

Under the OSS clearances pertaining to 14 departments namely, Industries, RIICO Ltd, Energy, Labour, Urban development, Local Self Governance, Pollution Control Board, Consumer Affairs, Tourism, Revenue, Factory and Boilers, Public Works, Public Health Engineering and Health will be facilitated under one roof at the One Stop Shop housed at Bureau of Investment Promotion. By introduction of this facility, the government has relieved the investors from going office to office as the clearances can now be obtained through logging in at the official portal of the OSS and query regarding any clearances/procedure can now be sorted at the One Stop Shop at Udyog Bhawan.