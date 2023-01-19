Rajasthan Tourism Department takes part in International Tourism Trade Fair Fitur – 2023

The International Tourism Trade Fair FITUR – 2023 is being organized from 18th to 22nd January, 2023 in Madrid, the capital of Spain. A delegation from Rajasthan Tourism Department has already reached Madrid to take part in this global tourism event. The delegation includes RTDC Chairman Mr. Dharmendra Rathore along with Principal Secretary, Tourism Department Mrs. Gayatri Rathore.

This global tourism fair is taking place in Madrid after two years travel restrictions due to Covid-19. Announcing the participation, Principal Secretary, Tourism Department Mrs. Gayatri Rathore said that this fair will be helpful in further strengthening the role of Rajasthan on the international tourism circuit.

She further added that tourists from Spain and Latin American countries now come to Rajasthan during off-season. ‘Palace on Wheels’ which is one of the key attractions of Rajasthan tourism also has more bookings by tourists from Spain and other European countries. One to one interactions with tour operators and travel planners from Spain with the objective of adding new activities to the Rajasthan Tourism calendar has started.

Elaborating on various facets of Rajasthan Tourism, she emphasised that that the monuments, forts and other tourist places of ancient importance including food, civilisation, culture, folk songs, music and dance of Rajasthan have always been a matter of curiosity for other countries including Spain. As such, international tourism experts, travel agents, tour and travel operators and all concerned agencies related to the tourism sector will be invited by the Rajasthan Tourism department to visit Rajasthan through ‘Padharo Mhare Desh’ initiative.

She recapped that there are immense possibilities of tourism in Rajasthan and the department is trying to make these possibilities known to other countries of the world from time to time. She added that Rajasthan Tourism can register its presence prominently in the list of leading tourist destinations not only in India but also at a global scale.