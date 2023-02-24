Rajasthan Tourism gets “Best Emerging Destination – Most Scenic Road Award”

New Delhi 24th February 2023: Tourism & Survey Award 2022 ceremony organized on Thursday, 24th February 2023 in Hotel Oberoi, New Delhi. On this occasion, the Department of Tourism, Rajasthan gets the “Best Emerging Destination – Most Scenic Road Award 2022” for Udaipur to Jodhpur. Honourable Shri Arjun Ram Meghawal, Union Culture and Parliamentary Affairs Minister, presented this award to the State’s Principal Secretary Tourism, Government of Rajasthan, Ms. Gayatri Rathore. RTDC, Chairman, Shri Dharmendra Rathore was also present on this occasion.

On this occasion, RTDC, Chairman, Shri Dharmendra Rathore said in his address that, “It is far-reaching results have been to see the complete status of industry to tourism in Rajasthan. All the units related to the tourism sector in Rajasthan benefited by the State Tourism Policy, and all are working together to promote tourism”.

After receiving the award for Udaipur to Jodhpur, Principal Secretary of Tourism, Government of Rajasthan, Ms. Gayatri Rathore said that, “Rajasthan receiving India Today’s Tourism & Survey Award-22 shows that Rajasthan has immense potential in tourism. The Department of Tourism is engaged to identifying new emerging destinations for development in tourism in the state. Most Scenic Award for Udaipur to Jodhpur road shows that Rajasthan is in the heart of domestic and foreign tourists”.

What is special in Udaipur to Jodhpur trip:

The reason why the state has been given the “Best Emerging Destination – Most Scenic Road Award 2022” for Udaipur to Jodhpur, under the editor’s choice reflects the love of millions of readers who feel immersed in the colourful culture of Rajasthan.

While traveling Udaipur to Jodhpur road, tourists can look at the forts and citadels on the Aravalli hills, and while moving forward, they will find sandy banks and plain land. Entering in the arid region of the state after coming out of the green valleys makes tourists very excited. The profundity of animal and human relationship can be felt during the journey on this road. Kair, Sangri, Babool trees also can be seen during this journey. At the same time, the Khejari tree also reminds of the sacrifice of Amrita Devi. Villagers wearing red and colourful turbans and walking on camels, with their home and unbreakable relationship of Bishnoi community with black bucks can be felt during this journey.

During this journey, the ancient Luni river area of the state also can be seen, which makes the tourists realized that, rivers also of water used to flow even in the desert. Five major tourist destinations, Haldighati, Kumbhalgarh Fort, Delvada Jain Temple, Ranakpur Jain Temple and Shri Om Banna Mandir, attract lot of tourists.