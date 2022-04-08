Rajdipkumar Gupta, Managing Director & Group CEO, Route Mobile Limited Ranked in the Top-25 List of ROCCO 100 2022

Mumbai, April 8th, 2022: Route Mobile Limited (“Route Mobile”), one of the leading CPaaS (Communication Platform as a Service) providers to enterprises, over-the-top (“OTT”) players, and mobile network operators, announced that, Mr. Rajdipkumar Gupta, Managing Director & Group CEO, Route Mobile has been recognized by global benchmarking company ROCCO Research for his outstanding contribution to the telecom industry. Mr. Gupta has been ranked in the Top-25 List of the ROCCO 100 2022, which endorses prominent members of the industry for their contribution to the telecom industry.

Rajdipkumar Gupta, Managing Director and Group CEO, Route Mobile Limited said, “I am delighted and humbled to receive this recognition from ROCCO Research. To be recognized amongst peers in the telecom industry is a testimony for our efforts of simplifying communications by constantly innovating in the CPaaS segment, enabling enterprises and brands to deliver superlative customer experience (CX). I sincerely thank all our partners, customers & judges who believed in me. It serves as great motivation to continue innovating in this field.” Jason Bryan, CEO, ROCCO Research said, “This is yet another feather in the cap for Route Mobile. For the last few years, Route Mobile has been consistently featured as a Top Vendor in ROCCO’s Global Vendor Benchmarking for A2P SMS Messaging. This year, Rajdipkumar Gupta has featured in the Top 25 of the ROCCO 100. His contribution to the sector, the company’s growth, business confidence in the brand, are all what makes him a wonderful role model to the industry.”

ROCCO 100 was introduced in 2019 as a research project to recognize and applaud the most influential people in the telecom industry. This year, the ROCCO 100 was judged by Moira Scerri, Lecturer at the University of Sydney, Wangeci Kanjama, CFO of M-Pesa (Kenya), Dimple Kaul, Servant Leader of Indic Academy India and Stephanie Fleury, TV Presenter at CNN Brazil. Nominations were announced in October 2021, followed by a 100-day voting period in which judges used a methodology comprising three factors of analysis along with the justifications provided by the voters.