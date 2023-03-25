Rajeev Chandrasekhar launches Skill hub portal

Bengaluru, 25, March 2023: As part of the efforts to provide industry-ready employable Skills to young Indians in all districts of India, Union Minister of State for Skill Development & Entrepreneurship and Electronics & IT, Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar today launched the Skill hub portal . The portal invites all colleges and universities to be a part of Skill India Network. As part of the efforts to provide industry-ready employable Skills to young Indians in all districts of India, Union Minister of State forDevelopment & Entrepreneurship and Electronics & IT, Shritoday launched the. Theinvites all colleges and universities to be a part ofIndia Network.

Addressing a gathering of academicians & leaders from the industry, Rajeev Chandrasekhar said the Government under Honorable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has always emphasized on the importance of industry-ready and future-ready skills for young Indians.

“Till 2014, there was a backlog of around 30 crore unskilled Indians in the workforce. That means almost 3/4th of every Indian who had a job didn’t have skills or access to skills. Moreover, there were around another 1.9 Cr joining the workforce without skills. Such was the legacy that our Hon. Prime Minister had inherited when he took over,” Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar said.

Highlighting the skilling achievements of the Government, the Minister said a vast network of Skilling networks has been created post-2014 and by 2022 a total of six crores of Young Indians have been Skilled and certified.

He said the issue relating to the 1.9 Cr workforce that used to join the workforce without skills has been addressed through National Education Policy. “No Young Indian will be without Skills. NEP gives multiple entry and exit options,” he said, adding that along with the education, they should be encouraged to equip themselves with some industry-specific, future-ready skills.

Regarding the Skilling plans in Karnataka, Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar said in view of the expansion and diversification of the economy, there is going to be demands for skills. “Hence, district-wise skill mapping has been carried out and unique District Skill Development Plans have been prepared by the Government of India for each district of Karnataka,” he stated.

Reaffirming that the Government’s determination is to help15 lakh young Kannadigas get Industry ready, employable, future-ready skills over the next three years, the Minister said, “The future economic growth & prosperity will be driven by energy, capability, and determination of Young Kannadigas. This is the vision of Nava Karnataka.”