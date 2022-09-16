Rajiv Kapoor, General Manager of Fairmont Jaipur, Wins HOSI’s ‘General Manager of the Year’ Award

National, September 2022 – Mr. Rajiv Kapoor, General Manager, Fairmont Jaipur, has been honoured with the title of ‘General Manager of the Year’- Luxury Hotels Segment at the 9th Edition of Hotel Operations Summit – India (HOSI). The HOSI award, hosted by Hotelivate, was presented at the award ceremony held at the Indian School of Hospitality, Gurgaon, on September 9, 2022.

Talking about the award, Mr. Rajiv Kapoor, General Manager, Fairmont Jaipur, said, “I am truly humbled and honoured to be adjudged as ‘General Manager of the Year’ in the Luxury Hotels Segment at the 9th Edition of the Hotel Operations Summit – India. The incredible team of Fairmont Jaipur and I have an unwavering belief in what the property has to offer and in enabling our guests to create unforgettable Fairmont Moments. It fills me with gratitude for the inspirational forces I work with, the magnificent hotel that we represent, and the hospitality industry that embraces us with open arms. Thank you Hotelivate for presenting me with this honour.”

Since acquiring his position in 2019, Mr. Rajiv has taken the reigns and led Fairmont Jaipur into an era of success and growth. Even during the peak of the pandemic, Mr. Rajiv helped the property navigate seamlessly through the tourism industry’s biggest hit and remain on an upwards trajectory.

The Hotel Operations Summit – India is a platform dedicated to hospitality leaders and paves the way for them to come together and help advance the industry. In addition to recognizing powerful forces in the space with awards and accolades, the Summit also invites thought leaders to speak on current topics and engage in an exchange of ideas.