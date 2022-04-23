Rajratan Global Wire LTD | Highest ever consolidated profit for a quarter and a year

23rd April 2022, India: Rajratan Global Wire Ltd (Bloomberg Code: RGW IN | BSE Code: 517522 | NSE Code: RAJRATAN) has announced its financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended December 2021.

Key Financial Performance highlights (Consolidated)

Particulars (Rs. lakhs) Q4FY22 Q3FY22 Q4FY21 FY22 FY21 Sales Volumes (tonnes) 24,100 21,765 21,399 90,065 71,066 Revenue 24,757 22,183 18,365 89,286 54,654 EBITDA 4,755 4,734 3,242 18,159 9,211 PBT 4,025 4,003 2,557 15,264 6,625 PAT 3,703 3,277 2,321 12,433 5,313 EPS (Rs) 7.29 6.45 4.57 24.49 10.46 EBITDA Margin (%) 19.21 21.34 17.65 20.34 16.85 PAT Margin (%) 14.96 14.77 12.64 13.92 9.72

Major developments during the quarter

Rajratan India: Pitampur, Indore, MP

One set of dust collector was installed; two more were ordered Base level digitalisation was completed across a few section



Rajratan India: Chennai, Tamil Nadu (Greenfield facility)

Land development and civil work was initiated on 15 th April 2022 Trial production is likely to commence before end of FY 2022-23



Rajratan Thailand

Construction of the new warehouse was completed (storage capacity 5,000 MT) Capacity expansion will complete in Q1 FY22-23 The Company received all major approvals for its Thailand plant.



Outlook for FY2022-23

Rajratan Thailand

The Company anticipates to widen its national and global footprints. This is likely to be initiated following capacity expansion in the Thailand plant. The Company plans to enhance wallet share of high profit customers. The expansion to 60,000 TPA is expected to become effective in Q2, FY 2022-23.



Rajratan India

The Company will continue to debottleneck its patenting line manufacturing capacity (to be completed in the first quarter of FY 2022-23). The first construction phase of the Chennai plant is likely to be completed by the end of FY 2022-23.



The Board of Directors have approved a Dividend of Rs 2 per share (100% of FV of Rs 2) for the year subject to shareholder approval at the Annual General Meeting.

