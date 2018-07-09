Ness Digital Engineering, a global provider of digital transformation and custom software engineering services, announced today that Rajul Rana, a technology veteran with more than 25 years of experience in digital technologies, has joined the organization as Chief Solutions Officer. In the role, Rana will lead the evolution of Ness’ solutions approach, ensuring that Ness continues to leverage core and emerging technologies to deliver the innovative digital platforms Ness’ customers use to achieve competitive advantage.

“Because we work with clients to design and develop their core, revenue-generating and productivity-enhancing digital platforms, the solutions we provide must be highly-innovative and performant to deliver the impact our clients need,” said Moshe Kranc, chief technology officer (CTO) at Ness. “Rajul has a great deal of experience helping companies use digital technologies to generate business value, and we are glad to have him on-board to support our growth and the tremendous demand for data-driven, user-centric digital solutions.”

Rana’s role will include management of the Solution Architecture team and development of new solutions and accelerators that take advantage of the latest technologies. He will also manage a team of consultants who provide subject matter expertise and technical guidance to Ness’ customers in the early stages of their digital transformation journey.

“I am excited to join a company that has such a strong, well-integrated portfolio of capabilities in experience design, big data & analytics, and platform engineering and a long, proven track record in helping clients bring innovation-led solutions to market,” said Rana. “This is an exciting time to join Ness, and I look forward to contributing to and supporting its growth globally.”

Rana was most recently CTO at LiquidHub, which was acquired by Capgemini. Prior to that, he was CTO and co-founder of aSpark, a company that leverages emerging technologies to bring customer-led innovation into enterprises. Rana also held various roles at Mphasis, concluding his 12-year career there as Chief Architect.

Rana will work out of Ness’ headquarters in Teaneck, NJ, and he will report to Moshe Kranc.