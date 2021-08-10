RAKEZ collaborates with Falcon Technology International and Electro Optical Systems GmbH to put a spotlight on the benefits of Additive Manufacturing

Ras Al Khaimah, 10 August 2021: Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone has recently joint forces with Falcon Technology International and Electro Optical Systems (EOS) GmbH in organising an additive manufacturing (3D printing) workshop. Held at Falcon Technology International’s headquarters in Al Hamra, the event focused on showcasing how 3D printing helps manufacturing companies reduce costs while increasing production, speed and innovation.

The interactive session was hosted by German 3D printing experts, Mr Dil Nicolas, Additive Manufacturing Consultant of EOS GmbH, and Mr Markus Glasser, Senior Vice President of EOS GmbH, who also conducted a live demonstration of the 3D printing process. Among the attendees at the even were senior executives representing various industries such as automotive, consumer products manufacturing, medical and pharmaceutical, aerospace, food production and infrastructure.

“We aim to be the leading company in additive manufacturing and we need to raise awareness regarding our technology to reach a wider audience. The workshop was a great platform to introduce the importance of additive manufacturing in business,” said Sanjay Gupta, CEO of Falcon Technology International. “We appreciate RAKEZ’s efforts to make this workshop successful by encouraging fellow RAKEZ companies to join the event and potentially open up B2B collaboration.”

Commenting on the workshop, Ramy Jallad, Group CEO of RAKEZ said: “Today, RAKEZ is a powerhouse economic zone with a family of over 15,000 companies. Our goal is to develop a collaborative ecosystem where all these clients do business together and serve one another. We partnered with Falcon Technology International and EOS GmbH in this event to encourage the leading manufacturers within our zones to get acquainted with suppliers and service providers within their supply chain, who are also part of the RAKEZ community; and we will be exploring more digital and physical events in the coming months to boost B2B collaboration amongst RAKEZ clients.