RAKEZ honours outstanding representatives from various Ras Al Khaimah government entities

Ras Al Khaimah, 9 December 2021: Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) honoured representatives from various Ras Al Khaimah government entities who have played crucial roles in fulfilling the economic zone’s mission of enhancing ease of doing business for RAKEZ clients. Sheikh Mohammed bin Humaid Al Qasimi, RAKEZ Managing Director, presented the tokens of appreciation to the honourees during the ceremony held at RAKEZ headquarters.

The individuals were selected based on their performance, role in the joint committees and teams, and the recommendations of RAKEZ clients. The awardees represented RAK Customs Department, RAK Municipality, RAK Courts Department, RAK Police, RAK Civil Defence, RAK Police, RAK Department of Economic Development, RAK Tourism Development Authority, RAK Finance Department, RAK Broadcasting Authority, Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, General Authority for the Security of Ports, Borders and Free Zones, and Saqr Bin Mohammed Al Qasimi Charity and Humanitarian Foundation.

On this occasion, Sheikh Mohammed said: “We are happy to pay tribute to the individuals who have been consistently supporting us in providing an excellent experience for our clients. Each of them is key in making it possible for RAKEZ to offer seamless and fast-track processes as well as come up with brilliant solutions to better serve our clients.”

“The commitment and passion the individuals have for their roles in their respective government entities are truly admirable and deserve recognition,” said Yaser Abdulla Al Ahmed, RAKEZ Chief Government & Corporate Relations Officer. “The ceremony is our simple way of showing gratitude for their hard work, and this is just among the many initiatives that we will be doing to extend our appreciation to our valued strategic partners.”