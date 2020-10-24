RAKEZ named as this year’s best free zone for SMEs in the Middle East

Ras Al Khaimah : Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) wins big at this year’s fDi Global Free Zone of the Year Awards, taking home six awards after competing with 61 free zones from all over the world.

In the ‘SME Free Zone of the Year’ award, RAKEZ was named as the:

No. 1 in the Middle East category

Runner up in the Global category

As for the honour of ‘Overall Free Zone of the Year’, the economic zone was recognised as the:

Runner up in the Middle East category

No. 8 in the Global category

“We are very honoured to receive these prestigious awards, particularly to be recognised for our dedication in supporting the SME community in the region and globally,” said Ramy Jallad, RAKEZ Group CEO. “SME is the biggest population in our family of businesses, and we have been really focusing more on delivering excellent services and enhancing our SME ecosystem to offer them a remarkable experience. Their passion and commitment for what they do is contagious, and this is the culture of excellence that we strive to cultivate,” Ramy Jallad, RAKEZ Group CEO.

The economic zone has also bagged bespoke awards for Covid 19 Support, honouring its efforts in helping ease the impact of the pandemic to its business community by initiating its Client Support Boosters; and Diversity Initiatives, applauding its number of initiatives to help diversify Ras Al Khaimah’s economy.

Within the span of June 2019 to June 2020, RAKEZ has launched a series of pioneering products to keep innovating the support it provides to its investors, such as: the RAKEZ BusinessWomen Package, first-of-its-kind product in the UAE designed to support women entrepreneurs; and Make, Manage, Move Your Products, the most cost-effective industrial offering in the UAE catering to manufacturers, traders and logistics providers.

“Our commitment to our clients is second-to-none and this is the main driving factor why we are keen to introduce new products and services. We will always go above and beyond for our family of businesses, so you can expect to see us exploring more initiatives and improvements for the benefit of our clients.”