Rakhi Gift Idea for your Brother | Gargee Designer’s

The much-awaited festival of Raksha Bandhan is around the corner and you have all the reasons to play with your traditional wardrobe. While gifting sisters is a common ritual, this year let’s make it even more exciting and be the dear sister, who loves to surprise his brother with a fashionable wardrobe.

Print Puzzle

This Rakhi style your brother with a new Indian look which he always wants and has loved too. Kill the monotony of his wardrobe and gift him a splash of print that will keep his sophisticated style game intact. Choose from a range of outfits that feature interesting stripe, self patterns, and even printed patterns that will make sure your brother will not be in the ‘basic’ or ‘boringly dressed’ categories without ever having to get out of his comfort zone.

Kurta Craft

For those brothers who love comfort over style, we have a solution to these light fabric kurtas with a contemporary silhouette that will be the perfect wear for the Rakhi festival. You can also gift him, casual and chic modern short kurta. These short kurtas can be worn on regular days too

.

Mask Magic

This year make it a safe Raksha Bandhan and express your love and care for your brother with a set of trendy face masks, that will not only enhance his style quotient but will also keep him safe in these trying times.