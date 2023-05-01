Rakul Preet Singh visits Sri Krishna Jewellers, Banjara Hills on the occasion of the 10th Year Anniversary of the store

Hyderabad: May 1, 2023: As part of 10th Anniversary Celebration of Banjara Hills store, Sri Krishna Jewellers, a jewellery brand with over 60 years of creating statement jewellery, is welcoming celebrity star Rakul Preet Singh to the store.

Rakul Preet Singh’s visit to the store is part of the 10-day Wedding Carnival being organised by Sri Krishna Jewellers from April 22 to May 1. Apart from interacting with customers, Rakul will walk through the jewellery collection showcased at the store and pose for photos.

The 10-day celebration at the store includes other attractions such as interactions with wedding event professionals – from bespoke wedding invitation makers and ensemble designers to hair & make-up, exotic F&B, decor and wedding photographers. All this, apart from the widest and the latest bridal jewellery in diamonds, kundan, polki and antique gold.