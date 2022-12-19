Rakuten Symphony celebrated Family Day emphasizing importance of both Family and Work Commitments

Indore December 2022: Rakuten Symphony a part of Rakuten Group of Companies, established as a Global product company in the mobile telecom industry, located in Indore, celebrated ‘Family Day’ for its employees on Saturday, December 10, 2022. Rakuten Symphony, organized this event specifically for employees and their families to promote work- life balance in the corporate world. The families were invited to visit the workplace where their loved ones work. Many fun activities like musical and magical sessions, children’s games activities, along with delicious food were arranged, giving the event a festive look.

On this occasion, thanking the employees and their families, Mr. Naren, MD of Rakuten Symphony said, “thank you for your support and cooperation in building great products. I am sure you might be wondering about the extra hours and odd hours your daughter or son or husband or wife or brother or sister is putting in – but please know that they are building products that will change the world. Your family member is working towards the vision to democratise connectivity for everyone in the world. Please know that they are in good hands and they have a platform to learn and excel” He also said that “Rakuten culture and vision is geared towards the betterment of society and values the family culture. You are part of Rakuten family and you are part of its success. Thank you so much for being part of our journey”

Working to reduce the cost and complexities of building and operating mobile networks, Rakuten Symphony, presents the most advanced and low-risk strategies for its clients to achieve their goals of reducing vendor lock-in, with a changed step-in operational performance. Fully supporting industry standards, it gives operators the freedom to innovate at speed and scale. The company has been built from the ground up with a simple and optimized environment to offer service providers a truly low-cost, no-compromise option.

Pic Source: pr24x7