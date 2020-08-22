Rambharose – Bhattad Ki Idli, the home grown sensational eatery expands!

The city’s famous eatery Rambharose Bhattad Ki Idli opens its 4th outlet at Minister Road, Secunderabad on Friday.

The outlet was inaugurated by its co-founders Govindlal and Meena Bhattad.

They’re expanding their business defying Corona to tell the world that we must keep moving and each one must contribute to get our economy back on the track.

The eatery is famous for super soft idlis, mouth-watering Wada, Mysore Bhajji and Dosas.

The 600 daft place is highly hygienic, stomach-friendly, affordable and SUPER tasty. The taste is so well when patients don’t like homemade food, they choose delicacies from here.

It is a family business developed by foodie, Govindlal Bhattad. Their speciality food items reach out to thousands through more than 350 events via top master caterers every year.

With the opening of the new outlet, we are generating employment to 15 people, 10 directly and 5 indirectly says Ritesh Bhattad.

With 3 outlets at Qutbiguda, Malakpet and Narayanguda already existing, the fourth has come up at Terminal Drive-In, Minister Road, Hyderabad.

What is so special about it? It is unique not for one but for many reasons. It catered to the cravings of 35 lakh food lovers in the past 20 years. It is a destination for many millennial. A small place of 600 sft is patronized every day by more than 350 people, 100 pickups and 100 takeaways.

It is started by a Rajasthani, Marwadi family, which traditionally doesn’t eat Idli. It was run without a name for a couple of years, Later a Muslim, a gas cylinder delivery boy named it ‘Rambharose Bhandar’, meaning ‘decision is on Lord Rama’

This Genx’s favourite outlet is synonymous with idli. It is synonymous with super soft idlis and a wide variety of dosas. Besides hundreds walking down every day, most orders are received on Swiggy, Zomato and other food delivery apps.

Though Marwaris are not someone expected to associate with Idlis, Govindlal and Meena Bhattad started his journey very small 20 years ago today it has 4 outlets giving employment even in this pandemic to 50 people.

It won several awards such as Swiggy Hall of Fame 2019, Franchise India, Times of India. It was adjudged as the Best Take away restaurant on several occasions. People Travel from long distances within the city to eat their favourite dishes at this eatery.

Foreign returned Telugus head straight away to these outlets from Airport to savour their favorite items.

Its parcels are taken to many cities across the country. I don’t know if there is any popular town left out where our tiffins have not been taken to says Ritesh Bhttad, the millennial who stepped into his father’s business.

We want to expand further by opening 8 outlets in the next one year in twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad shares Ritesh, who is pursuing his CA career as well as exploring his entrepreneurial journey.

And we would like to have 100 outlets by giving employment to 1000 people in the next five years. We have even finalised our plans to go international, which is on hold because of the outbreak of COVID-19. Once the economy settles after this pandemic, we will take Rambharose – Bhattad Ki Idli Chain of Idli Outlets to global markets in the next couple of years, the young entrepreneur shared.