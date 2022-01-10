RAMINFO Forays into Online Marketing and Agri-Logistics by Leveraging on New-age Business Models and Platforms

Hyderabad, January 10, 2022: RAMINFO Ltd., has Successfully developed Digital Platform/Frameworks for enabling Online Marketing & Agri Logistics activities. This will open up new opportunities for the Company at PAN India level, leading to higher profit margins as well.

Towards this end, it has entered into an “Online Distribution/ Digital Channel Distribution Agreement” with the “Telangana State Co-Operative Oilseeds Grower Federation Limited” (TSOILFED), a Public-Sector Undertaking under the State of Telangana.

“This is a major breakthrough for us and marks our journey into the agri- logistics vertical, we are very thankful to TSOILFED for providing us this opportunity,” L Srinath Reddy, managing director, RAMINFO Ltd, said.

The company’s focus is to act as the “Digital Cel Partner” to provide the Digital Platforms and framework to promote/market the distribution of products of TSOILFED under the brand name “Vijaya”.

RAMINFO is of the opinion that the combined business would benefit and provide opportunities to leverage on Direct to Customer (D2C) segment too. The company will derive revenue based on the Vijaya products sales through Digital Channels.

While RAMINFO has several competencies, it has recently sharpened its focus on three major key verticals – Energy, Healthcare and Agri-Logistics. RAMINFO ideates on niche offerings in these segments and strengthens competencies through collaboration with right organizations which positions it to deliver.