RAMINFO growth momentum continues in Q4 FY22 with 366 percent YoY rise in Net Profit

Hyderabad, May 27, 2022: India’s leading technology solutions provider, RAMINFO has declared its financial results for the last quarter and fiscal year ended on 31st March 2022.

Q4FY22 Highlights

Consolidated Performance Highlights

YoY Highlights – Q4 FY22 Vs Q4 FY21

Revenue from Operations stood at Rs. 23.01 crores as against Rs. 29.84 crores in Q4FY21,

EBITDA reported at Rs 3.44 crore as compared to Rs. 1.33 crore in Q4FY21, 159% increase YoY

Profit Before Tax stands at Rs 2.72 crore as against Rs. 1.23 crore in Q4FY21, 121% increase YoY

Profit After Tax reported was at Rs. 1.74 crore as against Rs. 1.10 crore in Q4FY21, 58% increase YoY

EPS stands at Rs. 2.59/-

Revenue from operations for the year ended March 31st, 2022 stood at Rs. 105.30 crores as compared to Rs. 77.49 crores in FY21, 36% increase YoY.

The Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, and Amortization (Core EBITDA) stood at Rs. 11.76 crores in FY22 as against Rs. 3.42 crores in FY21, 244% increase YoY. The Company’s EBITDA margin stood for FY22 at 11.17%

Profit Before Tax (PBT) stood at Rs. 10.35 crore for FY22 as compared to Rs. 2.47 crore in FY21, 320% increase YoY. The company’s PBT margin stood for FY22 at 9.83%

Profit After Tax (PAT) reported stood at Rs. 8.35 crore for FY22 as against Rs. 1.79 crore in FY21, 366% increase YoY. PAT margin stood for FY21 at 8%

Earnings Per Share reported stood at Rs. 12.44 for FY22 as against Rs. 2.67 inFY21.

Commenting on the results, Mr. L. Srinath Reddy, Managing Director, RAMINFO, said, “Despite pandemic challenges, our growth in FY22 is significant, with both top-line and bottom-line results improving significantly year on year. RAMINFO recorded 100+ crores revenue for the first time in the company’s history and rewarded shareholders with an interim dividend and the Board has also further recommended Final Dividend.

We are confident that our diversification strategy is working and delivering improved QoQ margins. We anticipate increased revenue and margins in FY23 as well. Our focus on the Energy, Health, and Education verticals will be expanded.”

Key Developments