Ramky Enviro Engineers Limited enhances its ability to effectively collect and transport waste with a fleet of state-of-the-art, IoT-enabled 40 pick-up trucks

Hyderabad, 3 March, 2022: Ramky Enviro Engineers Limited, a leading provider of comprehensive environment management services in Asia, today announced the launch of a modern fleet of 40 Internet-of-Things-enabled pick-up trucks to enable efficient solid waste management, in the presence of Shri. K. T. Rama Rao, Hon’ble Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development; Industries and Commerce; and Information Technology; of the Telangana Government and other dignitaries. The fleet will be in addition to the company’s existing fleet of 64 solid and/or liquid waste transportation vehicles.

Addressing the gathering during the launch, Shri. K. T. Rama Rao said: “The new fleet ensures that garbage disposal in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad will take place through covered vehicles, thereby eliminating public hazards and ensuring human dignity by reducing manual intervention. It also provides for segregation of waste at source, eliminating odour and leachate, reduction of carbon footprint, decentralising operations by reducing the turnaround time of tippers and other garbage collection vehicles.

The minister also said Hyderabad is set to become the only Indian city to treat 100% of its waste. “Since 2014, there has been a steady rise seen in waste collection and management from 2,500 metric tonnes to 6,000 metric tonnes today,” Rao said. “With timely and effective support from the GHMC and Ramky Enviro Engineers, the city has already witnessed some revolutionary modern waste management practices.”

He then spoke about the measures implemented to improve waste collection and disposal in Hyderabad. “We have invested equal focus on solid and liquid waste. We have launched 40 advanced trucks out of which 20 are hook-mounted and the rest comprise RCVs (refuse compactor vehicles).”

“The new system would result in minimal scattering and littering of waste. We have 95 secondary collection transfer points. Currently, 4,500 Swaach autos are collecting garbage from door to door, with 400 more autos coming in by next month,” Rao said. “We have looped in world-class transport facilities to expedite the city’s waste management systems. Ramky Enviro has set up its WTE (waste-to-energy) plants in the city, aiding in effective environmental protection. I acknowledge the efforts put in by Ramky Enviro and GHMC to reface Hyderabad as an environment-driven and clean city.”

Ramky Enviro has constantly been innovating and adopting new technology to help strengthen the ways to achieve sustainable development. The new fleet is a move in that direction. Installation of GPS devices in such vehicles will enable better waste management across the city.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Goutham Reddy, MD & CEO, Ramky Enviro Engineers Limited, said, “Ramky Enviro being the pioneer in the environmental management sector, now has a well-established network of fleets commuting in multiple locations of the city. The GPS enabled provision is self-equipped to gather data about the route and traffic aiding to a more lucid transportation. This technology will help us improve the productivity of our service while enhancing the support systems to ensure advanced systems of environment protection.”

About Ramky Enviro Engineers Limited:

Ramky Enviro Engineers Ltd (REEL), a KKR-backed company, is one of Asia’s leading providers of comprehensive environment management services. REEL offers a whole gamut of environmental services and infrastructure solutions under various categories such as Waste Management – hazardous, municipal, and biomedical, MAR POL, construction waste & e-waste; Waste to Energy; Recycling – wastewater, paper, plastic, and integrated waste; Environmental Solutions such as remediation, ETPs and wastewater treatment; automated car park management and Facilities Management. REEL has a growing global footprint, including over 60 operating locations spread across India, Singapore, UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia Kuwait, Oman, and Tanzania. With over 25 years of operational history, REEL has a dominant presence across the entire waste value chain and has been a long-standing partner in the environmental solutions space to its customers.