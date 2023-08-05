RAMP Global and IIISLA Collaborate to Digitize and Revolutionize Automotive Insurance Claim Reporting & Management in India

05th August 2023: RAMP Global and the Indian Institute of Insurance Surveyors & Loss Assessors (IIISLA), promoted by IRDAI, in its efforts to establish a system of providing justified insurance claim services to the policyholders and insurers, proudly announced the signing of a trailblazing exclusive agreement, marking a pivotal point in insurance claim reporting and management. This strategic collaboration will transform the national landscape of insurance claims processing by implementing RAMP’s pioneering cloud-based technology into IIISLA’s operations.

RAMP Global, a vanguard in the automotive aftermarket industry, is set to bring a groundbreaking solution to India’s insurance sector. Through the synergy of RAMP’s innovative technology and IIISLA’s robust network, insurers, policyholders, service centres, and surveyors across the nation will now experience a swift, transparent, and precise claim handling process — translating into rapid settlements, improved accuracy, and enhanced customer satisfaction.

With RAMP’s superior cloud-based solutions, IIISLA is empowered to become India’s premier platform for insurance claims reporting and processing. RAMP’s proprietary technology will enable seamless end-to-end claims processing, from inception to conclusion, metamorphosing insurer-policyholder interactions. This will include capabilities such as digital claims reporting, standardized reporting, workshop certification and classification, and labor rate scheduling on a PAN India level.