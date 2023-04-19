Rana Motors, The Nexa Maruti’s premium car dealership, bought space at Golden I in Greater Noida (West)

Golden I, the leading commercial project in Greater Noida (West), has sold 7500 sq ft of space to Rana Motors, Maruti Suzuki’s premium car dealer. The showroom was inaugurated by the MD & CEO of Maruti Suzuki India, Hisashi Takeuchi, in the presence of Rana Motors’ Directors, RS Rekhi and JS Rekhi.

The Nexa showroom will display all the Maruti’s premium cars such as Ignis, Baleno, XL6 and Ciaz besides the upcoming Fronx and Jimny.

Golden I is just 1 km from Gaur Chowk and close to Delhi-Meerut Expressway and the proposed Metro Station. It is the first commercial project in the region to offer assured returns from SBI & Axis banks.

Golden I has been developed by Ocean Infraheights Pvt. Ltd., one of the leading real estate promoters & developers in the Delhi & NCR region.