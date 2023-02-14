Ranbir Kapoor and Kiara Advani in awe of the Everyday Fashion choices available on Myntra

Bengaluru, February 14, 2023: Myntra, one of the leading fashion, beauty, and lifestyle destinations of the country, has released a series of ad films featuring its brand ambassadors, Ranbir Kapoor and Kiara Advani as a part of its latest brand campaign, ‘Be Extraordinary Every Day’. Myntra offers its customers the best of fashion, beauty, and lifestyle, from a wide selection of over 6000 leading international, domestic, and D2C brands and a whopping 1.7 million trend-first styles at a wide range of price points. The brand campaign is aimed at highlighting Myntra’s unique offering for every customer across the country and fulfilling their everyday fashion needs, thus elevating the everyday fashion quotient of the country.

Ranbir Kapoor and Kiara Advani appear individually in two films each, with Ranbir showcasing men’s casual wear while Kiara, women’s ethnic and western wear. Both celebrated actors and style icons, Ranbir and Kiara’s casual dressing sense and uber-stylish demeanor are admired by their fans across the country. Their personas, unmistakable swagger, and strong collective appeal across the country, are poised to position Myntra as the preferred destination to elevate one’s everyday fashion.

As part of the association, the actors join the power-packed ensemble of superstars, who are promoting Myntra’s fashion proposition and showcasing the platform’s wide range of offerings and services, across electronic and digital mediums while also playing a crucial role in enabling Myntra to deepen its connect with their wide fanbase.