Rangriti welcomes this monsoon with Grace, Colour and Sophistication

Celebrate the arrival of the monsoon season with Rangriti’s stunning collection that combines style, comfort, and a touch of magic. This carefully curated assortment is designed to make a splash and keep you fashion-forward even during rainy days.

Rangriti’s collection has something for everyone, with fashionable fits to suit any style and occasion. From breezy kurtis that effortlessly flow with the wind to elegant Anarkalis that exude grace, you’ll find an array of options to express your unique style. Pair them with trendy salwar kameez or opt for the versatility of chic palazzo pants for a contemporary twist.

With a color palette that includes serene whites, beautiful sky blues, stormy greys, and earthly pinks, Rangriti brings a refreshing burst of hues to brighten up the monsoon gloom. These vibrant shades will infuse your wardrobe with energy and optimism, ensuring you stand out in every downpour.

The collection is not just about style; it also emphasizes comfort. The garments are crafted using lightweight and breathable fabrics, allowing you to stay at ease and move freely while embracing the beauty of the rainy season.

Let Rangriti be your style companion this monsoon, as you explore their collection that captures the essence of the season. Discover the latest trends, experiment with captivating patterns, and create your own fashion statement that radiates confidence, even when the rain pours. With Rangriti’s monsoon collection, celebrate the joy of the season while staying true to your unique sense of style.

Rangriti’s MD, Siddharth Bindra, stated, “Since Rangriti is all about colors, beautiful patterns, and comfortable clothes, this year we are aiming to turn it around to a bond between monsoon and colorful, comfortable, and trendy clothing.”

Available At –

All EBO’S and MBO’S

Flipkart, Amazon, Myntra, Ajio, Tata Cliq, Nykaa Fashion, Snapdeal

Website – www. Rangriti.com

Facebook – www.facebook.com/RangritiIndia