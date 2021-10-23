Rare Jewels – A Ranka Legacy wins the Emerging Business of the Year Award at the 8th GJTCI – Excellence Awards

October, 2021, Pune: Vastupal Ranka, Founder & CEO of Rare Jewels – A Ranka Legacy, Pune received the award for the Emerging Business of the year at the 8th Edition of the GJTCI Excellence awards that took place in Bangalore. He accepted the award from Acharya Dr. Lokesh Muni and Dr. Shantibhai M. Patel, President – GJTCI.

Speaking about the award, Mr. Vastupal Ranka said, “Thank you Gem & Jewellery Trade Council of India for felicitating Rare Jewels – A Ranka Legacy with the emerging business of the year award. This is truly a glorious moment for us, especially when we are celebrating our 2nd anniversary. We are thankful to all for considering us for this award. It would be impossible for us without the help and support from our team. I convey my heartiest appreciation to all.”

Rare Jewels – A Ranka Legacy was set up in August 2019 in Pune. The brand presents fresh unique designs and is located at their Karve Road branch. Vastupal Ranka and his business acumen has created a legacy in Maharashtra for originality and hospitality. He has grown to be one of the most trusted names in Pune and around Maharashtra for craftsmanship and quality of products. Rare Jewels – A Ranka Legacy brings the sparkle in every celebratory occasion and festivities with designs.

Combining the legendary craftsmanship of the parent brand with delicate designs, from the opulent Jadau Jewellery created with a modern touch by skilled artisans to the gorgeous Polki style of embellishing uncut diamonds on fine designs; the collection features a variety of stunning pieces from our rich Indian heritage. The quality of the materials used in making these opulent pieces is undoubtedly the best and lives by the brand promise of Ranka. Rare Jewels – A Ranka Legacy is designed for a personalized experience with the expertise of Vastupal Ranka and the privacy to shop at their best with family.

Gem & Jewellery Trade Council of India, with its effort of GJTCI Excellence awards brings an ultimate platform for the immense talents of the Gem & Jewellery Industry with a core objective of appreciating their contribution in the growth of the Gem and Jewellery Industry.