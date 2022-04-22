Rasna onboards Chhota Bheem as its new brand Ambassador this summer

National, April 2022: After Hrithik Roshan, Karisma Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Rohit Sharma, Paresh Raval, Anupam Kher, Kapil Dev, Virendra Sehwag, Genelia D’Souza, Saina Nehwal, Kareena Kapoor and many more; Rasna now ties up with the kids’ beloved icon Chhota Bheem.

Rasna, the leader in the soft drink segment and the original Make in India brand has tied up with the original Made in India cartoon, Chhota Bheem! The character is the most loved cartoon in India that boasts of a strong fan base of millions of children.

Rasna packs will have Chhota Bheem in various avatar, Viz, Chhota Bheem playing guitar, serving Rasna, going to school, etc. Many of these avatars have been specially created for Rasna. Not only that, Rasna has launched a TVC with Chhota Bheem over multiple channels, where he interacts with Rasna girl. The TVCs end with the iconic line ‘I Love you Rasna’ with the Rasna girl. TVC LINK.

In line with the latest trends of gaming, Rasna is also simultaneously launching Rasnagamers.com. This is a unique quiz game that can be played by scanning the QR code available on the back of the 10 glass pack. Rasna being a responsible company has not only added fun questions but intelligent questions as well that would be informative as well as entertaining for the kids. The game is innovative and has been developed with 3-D characters so that kids can directly interact with Chhota Bheem and play the quiz. The winners of the game will stand a chance to win tablets along with Rasna candy mould packs.

Rasna products are known to be healthy and fruity containing fruit extracts, 11 vitamins, minerals, and glucose. They are available in multiple flavours like – Nagpur Orange, Alphonso Mango, American Pineapple, Shahi Gulab, Kool Khus, Kesar Elaichi, Masala Nimbu, Shikanji Limbu Pani, Litchi, and Kala Khatta.