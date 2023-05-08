Ratan Tata awarded Honorary Doctor of Literature degree by Sister Nivedita University

Delhi, India, May 8, 2023: Sister Nivedita University, Kolkata today awarded honorary Doctor of Literature degree to industry doyen Ratan Tata and a host of renowned personalities from diverse walks of life at its inaugural convocation in Kolkata. The honorary D.Litt. has also been conferred upon Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, the sarod maestro. Established in 2017, Sister Nivedita University, a multi-disciplinary university, had His Excellency, Dr. C.V. Ananda Bose, Hon’ble Governor, West Bengal as the Chief Guest at the convocation ceremony at the Biswa Bangla Convention Centre.

Receiving the honorary Doctor of Literature degree at the convocation ceremony were

Shri. Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus Tata Sons & Tata Group

Shri Chandra Sekhar Ghosh, MD & CEO, Bandhan Bank

Shri Manishankar Mukherjee, Writer, Novelist & Researcher

Smt. Sanghamitra Bandyopadhyay, Director, Indian Statistical Institute

Shri. Martin Kampchen, Eminent Author, Translator, Journalist & Social Worker

Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, Eminent Sarod Player

Addressing students, faculty and guests, Dr. Bose said “Sister Nivedita University has carved out a niche for itself as an institution in the pursuit of excellence that upholds the noble traditions and values, represented by the saintly Sister Nivedita. This temple of learning represents worship of knowledge which enriches, ennobles and enlightens society. Rooted in the tradition, culture and milieu of Bharat, the Sister Nivedita University has dedicated itself to the dissemination of dharma through education. On the occasion of the first convocation of the University, I wish its founding fathers, the teachers, the students and all those who form the vibrant team God’s best to turn this institution into a mascot of the best that India stands for”.

Welcoming guests to the inaugural convocation, Shri, Satyam Roychowdhury, Chancellor, of Sister Nivedita University, said “Education has seen far-reaching changes in the last few years. As new technology, methods of pedagogy and approaches to learning bring in paradigm-shifting changes, educationists and educational institutions need to evolve into crucibles for future preparedness. Sister Nivedita University is driven by this same focus and inquisitiveness to understand and define the future. As we mark this auspicious day, we are inspired by the presence, amongst us, of some of the most well-known achievers of modern India. I urge the students of the University to take inspiration from them as they continue their academic journey”.

Prof Dhrubajyoti Chattopadhyay, Vice- Chancellor, Sister Nivedita University handed over the degrees to the recipients thereafter.