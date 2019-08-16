Ratan Tata Inaugurates Mumbai Knee Foot Ankle Clinic

Indian industrialist and Chairman Emeritus, Tata Group, Shri Ratan Tata inaugurated Mumbai Knee Foot Ankle Clinic (MKFAC) recently. The MKFAC is a pioneer in transforming the orthopaedic treatment and care by getting a full spectrum of services under one roof.

Also present on the occasion were Shri Mofatraj Munot, Chairman, Kalpataru Group, Shri Ashish Shelar, MLA and cabinet minister Govt. of Maharashtra, Shri Subhash Runwal, Chairman Runwal Group and Shri Shailesh Lodha, prominent media personality as guest of honor.

Shri Ratan Tata on his visit to the clinic noted it to be a functional and well thought through facility. He said “This is the type of facility which is needed in India to provide clinical diagnosis and treatment in a friendly and non-scary environment”.

The clinic aims to provide holistic care through the entire treatment lifecycle. The multi-pronged approach begins with a consultation with specialist orthopaedic and podiatrist to reach a diagnosis. The clinic has in-house assessment mechanisms like foot scans, x-ray, and blood pathology.

The fleet of experts under the guidance of the specialist prepare an exhaustive pre and post-operative program. The clinic houses all evolving technology aids like state-of-art shockwave therapy machine, splints, insoles, special footwear, and a trained physiotherapist. The entire range of services is planned in collaboration with orthopaedic, orthotist, and prosthetist.

“Having worked in the leading hospitals of the city, I realised that patients have to run from pillar to post to get the complete treatment. We wish to provide a solution to this problem by using an interdisciplinary patient-centric approach, all under one roof”, said Dr. Pradeep Moonot.

The clinic specializes in treatment for all lower limbs problems including foot and ankle disorders, sports medicine injuries, ankle and knee arthroscopy and meniscal repair, diabetes foot, ligament reconstruction, corrective osteotomy, arthritis, and complex knee and foot-related traumas.

The clinic combines dual specialities in orthopaedics and neuro rehabilitation and management. Dr. Shilpa Moonot helms the neuro-rehab facility of the clinic. She is a specialist in the field with more than 12 years of experience across UK and India. Dr. Moonot has an extensive experience of over 18 years in clinical treatment and research in the field of orthopaedics in UK and India.