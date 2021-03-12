RateTiger Becomes the First Hotel Technology Platform to Integrate Agoda Promotions API

Bangkok, Thailand : eRevMax, the leading hotel distribution and connectivity solution provider, has become the first technology company to complete Promotions API integration with Agoda. Hotels using RateTiger Channel Manager can now create specific Promotions on Agoda directly from their RateTiger platform to attract more visibility and rebuild demand.

Agoda, one of the fastest growing digital travel platforms, has recently released its new API functionality to further support increased room night sales for its accommodation partners around the world. This API integration allows hotels to create, modify, toggle and retrieve promotions on Agoda.com without going to the Agoda.com extranet (YCS), thus helping hotels implement and manage rate strategies and distribution from a single-screen RateTiger window.

“We are thrilled to offer this new functionality to accommodation partners using RateTiger Channel Manager. This new tool enables properties to take a rapid and immediate action to maximize booking opportunities through Agoda.com whilst driving greater operational efficiency,” commented Mathieu Verhaeghe, Regional Connectivity Partnerships Lead APAC at Agoda.

“With travel recovery still around the corner, it has been our continuous endeavour to provide our hotel partners with innovative solutions to attract more demand. We are very excited to be the first technology provider to offer Agoda Promotion API through RateTiger Channel Manager. This integration will allow our partner hotels to craft new pricing strategies and implement them quickly and effectively to expand visibility and drive business to their property,” said Ashis Saha, SVP – Project Management, eRevMax.

The integration allows for a simple three-step Promotion creation process through an intuitive layout on the RateTiger dashboard, making it very easy for hotels to implement their rate strategies and drive demand. A hotel can choose to create one or all kinds of promotions for their property, some of the popular ones include:

· Basic Deal – Easy and fully customizable promotion, which will give the guest a discount on selected rooms and rates.

· Early Bird – Allows hotels to get a head start, attract eager bookers and fill low-season rooms early.

· Last Minute – Sell leftover rooms, max out occupancy, increase visibility on mobile devices, and attract last-minute bookers.

RateTiger provides rate shopping, channel management, booking engine and online distribution solutions to hotels worldwide. It offers 99.9% system uptime and is security certified under ISO, PCI and GDPR compliant. eRevMax continues to innovate and expand its partner base through new integrations to offer hoteliers seamless connections across different systems including PMSs, CRSs, OTAs, Metasearch channels, GDS, Wholesalers and offline tour operators among others.