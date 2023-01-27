RAUKANTEX Edgebands: A blend of elegance, creativity and style

REHAU uPVC RAUKANTEX Edgebands

The growing demand for ready-made furniture has increased the demand for edgebands, as the product category is emerging among consumers and complementing their functional and aesthetic requirements. Another aspect that has increased demand for edgebands is innovation in surface solutions, with laminate producers developing new shades, design patterns, colors, and special finishes. Matching of edgeband is no longer a barrier for furniture manufacturers, who can now provide consumers with flawless finishes and neat furniture at the end. Additionally, influencers especially small OEMs and carpenters have enhanced the conventional practice of covering the furniture’s edges with edgebands. Considering the above factors have undoubtedly marked a significant difference in the growth of edgebands by around 15% in last three years.

REHAU manufactures the most innovative, efficient, and designer ranges of surface materials and environment-friendly products in the furniture solution industry with a brilliant performance. One such product in this range is the REHAU Edgebands.

About the product

REHAU Edgebands add life to your furniture and are one of the latest trends in the furniture design industry. These premium-quality Edgebands come with a wide range of colour and design options to match any decorative requirements of laminates.

Product Description

Edgebands extend the life, improve the functionality, and enhance the appearance of furniture. In order to fulfil the rising demand for laminates and their surface treatments, REHAU consistently updated its edgebands to offer new value to the customer and has over 1400 design options to enhance the appearance of laminates and the furniture as a whole.

Edgebands are available in a wide range of materials, including exquisite woods, plywood multiplex effects, unique design combinations, dazzling stone, and stylish metallic designs.

REHAU is continuously evolving g its Edgeband range and adds almost 200 new designs annually. There are more than 300 Edgeband designs that are active and regularly available. Additionally, more than 2000000 edgeband options are possible through the combination of materials, dimension, embossing gloss level and application methods.

Available

REHAU Edgebands are antibacterial, antifungal, DOP-free, and available, in different materials like uPVC, ABS, Veneer and PMMA. These uPVC edgebands are available in wide embossed patterns and are matched 100% with laminates. REHAU provides edgebands in various finishes from super matt to mirror gloss and sizes from 12x100mm width and 0.4×3.0mm thickness.

Here are the various REHAU edgeband ranges:

RAUKANTEX colour and decor

RAUKAUNTEX uPVC COLOUR (UNI) EDGEBANDS is a colored miracle in the décor with a perfect match for every design and style of furniture. UNI Edgeband collection redefines enchanting colors to match every design and detail with its enduring grace. These edgebands determine the right tone and shade. With a display of more than 800 color options, the edgeband stands apart for its exquisite color range and vibrancy. It always gives a uniform look with help of the smooth application.

RAUKANTEX Colour and Decor address the personalized desires and requirements of each customer. This range easily matches the Indian or global surface and board collections.

RAUKANTEX super high gloss

RAUKANTEX Super High Gloss finish comes with a smooth and reflective surface. These edgebands can be used in regular edgeband machines without any special settings and comes with a protective film to prevent scratches.

Features

Material: PVC and ABS

Lacquer type: Super high gloss lacquer

Size: 23*1.30mm and 25*1.30mm

RAUKAUNTEX EXCLUSIVE EDGEBANDS

RAUKANTEX mirror gloss

RAUKANTEX mirror gloss edgebands provide the perfect balance between gloss level and neutrality on any surface. This is because they have a lacquer application with over 85 gloss-level points and a unique smoothness of the ABS surface.

Features

Material: ABS (without embossing)

Lacquer type: Mirror gloss

Size: 23*1mm

Has a pure reflective quality

Delivered with protective foil

Goes mainly with Formica and Senosan

Also available in 45*1.3mm

RAUKANTEX magic 3D

RAUKANTEX Magic 3D adds two distinctly different gloss finishes to one decorative design, with a 3D illusion. This is an economical alternative for compact aluminium edge applications in your home & office, without any special adjustments on machine parameters.

Features

Material: PMMA and PP

Embossing: Smooth/ 223

Lacquer type: Standard lacquer

Size: 23*1.00mm

Have good radius compatibility

Comes with a finish that requires no reworking

Radii can be polished

Decorative design remains intact even when the radius is milled

RAUKANTEX v-groove

RAUKANTEX V-Groove incorporates high gloss and matte finish within one edgeband. This edgeband creates the appearance of being one-piece, by ensuring that the top section of the edgeband has an exact lacquer match to the surface being edged.

Features

Material: PMMA

Embossing: Smooth/ 223

Lacquer type: Standard lacquer

Size: 23*1.00mm

Also available in 45*1.3mm for worktops and counter applications

RAUKANTEX v-twin

The V-Twin range is available in 10 shades. This is a stepped edgeband with a groove. The upper section of this edgeband comes in typical gloss colours and the lower section is in aluminium.

Feature

Material: ABS

Lacquer type: Super laquer

Size: 23*1.00mm

Combines the design aspect of glass and processing advantages of polymers

Zero-hour adjustment time

Dual tone

RAUKANTEX wood veneer

RAUKANTEX Wood Veneer edgebands are a real wood veneer collection. This edgeband range comes in a wide variety of wood types, such as Oak, Maple, Ash, Teak, Sappeli and American walnut, which gives a wooden finish.

Features

Material: Wood veneer

Size: 0.60*1.00mm (thickness); 24mm, 35mm, 45mm, 55mm (width)

European wooden pattern

Multi-layered with adhesive-coated sides

Asymmetrical and finger joints

REHAU zero-joint edgeband

REHAU Zero-Joint edgeband is a revolutionary product that achieves a seamless finish without any framing effect. This edgeband comes with a pre-applied, co-extruded polymer functional layer that gives a seamless joint between the edgeband and the board.

Features

Gives a beautiful monolithic panel look

Moisture and heat resistant

Creates a bond equal to or greater than PUR

High-quality edging

Does not require hotmelt or down-line cleaning of excess adhesive

RAUCARP retail collection

The RAUCARP retail collection houses user-friendly edgebands which are Affordable, Durable, and Fashionable edgebands available in more than 100 shades. This protects your furniture from physical damage and is a great choice when it comes to wood binding and replacing melamine.

Features

Material: PVC

Lacquer type: Matt

Size: 22*0.45mm and 22*0.8mm (*other sizes on demand)

Roll Size: 50mt

While adding strength to wooden panels, edgebands are known to be the master in making furniture durable. Edgebands are the right solution for providing impactful resistance while enhancing the aesthetics of furniture.