Ravi Bishnoi of Punjab Kings Confident of Taking Home the IPL 2021 Trophy

New Delhi: From the earlier hardships of working as a labourer to making a mark in IPL2020, this Indian cricketer, Ravi Bishnoi has been an inspiration for many upcoming cricketers. Beast Studios sports channel ‘Sports Yaari’ brings forth the first edition of the special series YAARANA, with Bishnoi’s exceptional tale. Punjab Kings leg spinner and the rising star of the IPL, Ravi Bishnoi shares his arduous journey from Jodhpur to India U19 and IPL.

The 20yr old hails from Jodhpur, with no background in cricket. Without any financial support and facilities for training, he along with his coaches Pradyot Singh Rathore and Shahrukh Pathan, started a cricket academy named Spartans Cricket Academy to support his dream. They worked as labourers to build this cricket academy, the whole academy and pitches were prepared by Ravi, his coaches Pradyot Singh Rathore, Shahrukh Pathan and a few other kids. After choosing the Rajasthan Royals trials over his 12th class board exams, he was rejected but chose to stay optimistic and continued to appear for trials.

Reminiscing his struggle days, Bishnoi said,” Rejection is an inevitable part of growth. But once you get an opportunity, you must give your best shot. We started with a limited amount of money, when we ran out of funds we took it upon ourselves to prepare the pitches and practice facilities. After being rejected several times, I did not give up. When I broke the partnership against Hyderabad and took 2 wickets in an over, the team appreciated my efforts. As a captain, KL Rahul guides me and supports me. ”

Bishnoi appreciated the inputs of Anil Kumble and Rahul Dravid which helped him prepare for IPL with more confidence. He also revealed that the competition during practice sessions boosts his confidence even more as he believes that if he can stop players like Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, or KL Rahul during practice, then he can attempt to stop any other player too.

Talking about IPL2021 he further added,” With David Malan, Jhye Richardson and Shahrukh Khan, the team balance has improved. Just like last year, I want to prove my mettle and make my team win. This time around luck will be on our side and we will surely win the trophy.”

Ravi Bishnoi finished as the leading wicket-taker in the 2020 U19 World Cup and then backed his performances in IPL. With the T20 World Cup ahead, a stellar season with Punjab Kings could handle Ravi a spot in the Indian Team. The youngster is one of the most potent leg spinners in the country in the shortest format.

Do not miss this story of grit, determination, and passion

