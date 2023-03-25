Ravi Puravankara recognised with the Lifetime Achievement Award at CREDAI CARE 2023

Bengaluru, 25 March 2023: Puravankara Limited, BSE:532891, one of the most trusted and admired real estate brands in India, announced that its Founder and Chairman, Mr. Ravi Puravankara, has been recognised recently with the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI) Karnataka.

Mr. Puravankara was conferred with this prestigious award at a gala event held in Bengaluru. The CREDAI Awards for Real Estate (CARE) 2023 seeks to recognise remarkable projects and achievements by industry leaders. His son, Ashish Puravankara, Managing Director of Puravankara Limited, received the award on his behalf from Mr. B M Jayeshankar, Past President of CREDAI Bengaluru and Chairman & MD, Adarsh Developers.