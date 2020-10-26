Razzmatazz Beyond 2020 Unleashing Ingenuity

Seth Anandram Jaipuria School, Lucknow pulled off a seemingly impossible feat of hosting the 5th edition of RAZZMATAZZ virtually, which was flagged off on October 14 and 15, 2020. Dedicated to Dr.Kalam’s vision 2020 for the nation, Razzmatazz got a resounding response from 21schools across the country. A plethora of online and offline competitions was held and the online experience was no less than the physical one. 300 students in around 30 events and nearly 60 judges! It was an exhilarating experience for all.

The Chief Guest for the inaugural program was, Mr. Ricky Kej, a Grammy Award-winning musician and composer from India, and UNESCO Ambassador for Kindness, who enlightened us on the judicious use of resources and the importance of abiding by the SDGs. The highlight of Day 2 was the Special Guest, 6-year-old VarenyaSastry, a tabla maestro who had joined us all the way from Atlanta, USA. The child mesmerized everyone with his nimble fingers as they created magic.

All the Razzmatazz events this year were named after the tiles of Dr. Kalam’s Books or from memorable instances of his life. Some of the significant events were: You are Born to Blossom, The Kalam Effect, Rasam n Rice, Turning Point, Reignited, Ignited Minds, What can I Give Movement(Design Thinking), and Wings of Fire. Other notable events included target 3 Billion(Treasure Hunt), Guiding Souls(Storytelling using Puppets).

The audience swayed to the beats of western tunes from popular bands in Whispers of Jasmine. The judges were enthralled to see the novel ideas of the young minds in Mission India, jingle making. The Senior Wing exhibited their oratory skills by delivering soul searching speeches of Dr. Kalam in the event, Kalam, Tujhe Salam.

The two-day festival came to a befitting end with a foot-tapping Bhangra performance. The Chief Guests at the closing ceremony were Mr. Hemendra Dhar, Cluster Head of RedFM, RJs Tushar and Shweta of RedFM, who amused the audience with their humorous interaction. Razzmatazz Coordinator Ms Sangeeta Batra addressed the audience and expressed her heartfelt emotions linked with conceptualizing Razzmatazz on a virtual platform.

This was followed by the much-awaited result declaration. The event concluded with a vote of thanks given by the headmaster, Mr. Pankaj Rathore who appreciated the efforts of all the teachers, students, staff and participant schools who contributed to the unprecedented success of the fifth edition of Razzmatazz.