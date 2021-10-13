RBI authorizes Karur Vysya Bank to collect Direct Taxes

India: Reserve Bank of India has authorized Karur Vysya Bank to collect Direct Taxes on behalf of Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT).

Following the approval received, the bank has initiated the integration process with CBDT. Once completed, customers of the Bank can remit their Direct Taxes through any branch, Net Banking and DLite Mobile app of the Bank.

Mr. B Ramesh Babu, Managing Director & CEO of the Bank said, “It has been the long standing requirement of our customers that they should be able to pay their direct taxes through our Bank. We are happy that we will be in a position to offer this service to our customers.”