RBI on allowing fintechs to access credit bureaus

Reaction by Mr. Milind M Gowardhan, MD & CEO, LEAF Fintech

“RBI’s decision to enable fintech to access credit information bureaus is indeed a welcoming step. The move by the central bank will lead to the overall development of the Tech-based lending system and also increase the effectiveness of the bureaus.

Fintech companies can now register as users and fintech lending will become a part of the bureau score leading to greater data and transparency in Credit decisioning.

It will further increase the length of the runway for fintech companies in India. We believe it is a great filip for customers to have a larger involvement of fintech in the lending business.”